JPC probe in Adani issue: AAP protests outside BJP office

February 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday held a protest here outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group, which followed the release of a report by Hindenburg Research against the conglomerate.

Speaking at the protest, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the BJP was “running away from the probe” and it was only Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is not scared of any investigation.

“ED-CBI won’t investigate the Adani scam, only a JPC can provide answers to the public’s questions. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t order an investigation into this scam, it will become evident that he is part of this nexus,” Mr. Rai said.

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that like most opposition parties, AAP too is trying to turn the issue into an electoral agenda, but it will not be successful.