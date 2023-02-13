ADVERTISEMENT

JPC probe in Adani issue: AAP protests outside BJP office

February 13, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

BJP hits out, says AAP is trying to turn it into an electoral agenda

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leader Gopal Rai during a protest by the party’s workers near the BJP office demanding the investigation into allegations of fraud against the Adani group in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday held a protest here outside the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters, demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group, which followed the release of a report by Hindenburg Research against the conglomerate.

Speaking at the protest, AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said the BJP was “running away from the probe” and it was only Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is not scared of any investigation.

“ED-CBI won’t investigate the Adani scam, only a JPC can provide answers to the public’s questions. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn’t order an investigation into this scam, it will become evident that he is part of this nexus,” Mr. Rai said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hitting back, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that like most opposition parties, AAP too is trying to turn the issue into an electoral agenda, but it will not be successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US