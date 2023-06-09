HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

J.P. Nadda lays foundation for Delhi BJP's new office building

The four-storey building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be complete in next 18 months

June 09, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP President J.P. Nadda during the foundation laying ceremony of the Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi on June 9, 2023.

BJP President J.P. Nadda during the foundation laying ceremony of the Delhi BJP office, in New Delhi on June 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda laid the foundation stone for a new office building of the party's Delhi unit at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here on June 9.

The party leaders, including Mr. Nadda, organisation general secretary B.L. Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva performed an elaborate Bhumi Pujan ceremony prior to laying the foundation stone for the building.

The four-storey building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be complete in next 18 months, BJP leaders said.

Situated on a 825 square metre plot, the new building will have a built up area of 30,000 square feet, they said.

It will have facilities like parking, canteen and an auditorium having a sitting capacity of 300 people, besides offices for Delhi BJP functionaries, the BJP leaders added.

Related Topics

Delhi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.