Journalists’union wantsban lifted onreporting stir

The Delhi Union of Journalists on Friday condemned Delhi Police’s decision to prohibit reporters from meeting protesting farmers at the Singhu border.
In a statement, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) said that reporters have been covering the protests of farmers since its beginning and there has been no intimidation against objective reporting of the protests. However, now, reporters have to travel fifteen to twenty kilometres extra through village roads to meet the farmers.
“Reports so far indicate that Delhi Police has denied basic amenities such as food and water to the protesters, besides removing toilets and shutting off electricity. If the entry of reporters is banned and the Internet shut down, the media will be unable to verify reports of conditions in the camps. Unconfirmed rumours will become widespread,” the statement added.
The union urged Delhi Police and the Union Home Ministry to lift the ‘ban’ on reporting farmers’ protests.
“We also urge the authorities to lift the Internet shutdown and the consequent blackout of information about the protests,” it further added.
