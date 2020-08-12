Journalistsattacked: noFIR lodgedby police yet

NEW DELHI

12 August 2020 23:50 IST

Three scribes were attacked by a mob in north-east Delhi while covering a story

A day after three journalists were allegedly attacked by a mob in north-east Delhi while covering a story, Delhi Police has not registered any case in the incident, according to a senior police officer on Wednesday.

DCP (North-East) Ved Prakash Surya said that police have received complaints from both the sides. An investigation has been ordered into the incident and based on its report, an FIR will be registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The opposite party had lodged a complaint against the journalists for asking inciting questions that could have disrupted peace in the area, according to the police. One of the journalists said they had not been contacted by any police officer. They said they came to know that police would file a cross-FIR over the incident in order to put pressure on them.

