Journalists protest criminal charges against senior mediapersons for reporting on Republic Day violence

A public meeting organised by the Editors Guild of India and Press Club of India

Several journalists on Saturday gathered for a public meeting organised by the Editors Guild of India and Press Club of India in protest against sedition and other criminal charges pressed against senior journalists.

Referring to an incident when former PM Indira Gandhi had derided journalists for putting the government’s mistakes on the front pages, senior journalist TN Ninan said, “While there is no censorship today the intent is similar - to harass and intimidate the media. We can and should debate the rights and wrongs of our reportage. But is any of this sedition?”

“There is a larger purpose at work. That is why this must be fought by raising our collective voice,” said Mr. Ninan.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hedge while addressing the meeting said, “These days we do not have a government which is totally wedded to the spirit of the constitution and law. It is very curious that all these complaints target the same set of people. Almost a conspiracy of complaints to shut down these people. Today the intent is to make examples out of people so that the rest do not raise their voice.”