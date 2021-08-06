Journalist’s interim protection from arrest extended by court

Firm got over ₹9 cr. foreign funding: FIR

The Delhi High Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Newsclick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha in foreign funding case till December 17.

‘No delay’

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing Mr. Purkayastha’s anticipatory bail application, asked Delhi Police why it needed his custodial interrogation when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given a prima facie finding in his favour.

“Prima facie, there is no delay etc [as per RBI]. In that case, why do you need his custodial interrogation?” the judge asked.

The investigating officer responded that probe was ongoing and he was still “verifying other transactions”.

The FIR in the case alleged that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of ₹9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19.