Journalist Umesh Upadhyay dies following accidental fall from fourth floor of building

Published - September 02, 2024 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

According to the police, he was inspecting the ongoing renovation of his house

The Hindu Bureau

Journalist Umesh Upadhyay died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the police said on Sunday (September 1, 2024). He was 64.

According to the police, he was inspecting the ongoing renovation of his house, when he accidentally fell from the fourth to the second floor at 10:30 a.m.

“He sustained serious head injuries, and though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to the wound,” an officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Upadhyay’s death on X, saying he was “deeply saddened” by his passing.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyayji, who made valuable contributions to the field of digital media and television. His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” he wrote in his post.

