GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Journalist Umesh Upadhyay dies following accidental fall from fourth floor of building

According to the police, he was inspecting the ongoing renovation of his house

Published - September 02, 2024 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Journalist Umesh Upadhyay died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the police said on Sunday (September 1, 2024). He was 64.

According to the police, he was inspecting the ongoing renovation of his house, when he accidentally fell from the fourth to the second floor at 10:30 a.m.

“He sustained serious head injuries, and though he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to the wound,” an officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Upadhyay’s death on X, saying he was “deeply saddened” by his passing.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyayji, who made valuable contributions to the field of digital media and television. His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” he wrote in his post.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.