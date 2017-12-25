Journalist found dead

The body of a 33-year-old journalist was found on the ground floor of Kendriya Vihar Apartments at Sector 51 here on Friday afternoon, the police said.

They added that prima facie it seems that Arpit Parashar either committed suicide or fell from the terrace. He was taken to a hospital in Sector 63, where he was declared dead on arrival. Locals informed the police about the incident around 2.30 p.m.

‘No complaint’

“He was staying with his parents and had gone to the terrace barely half-an-hour before the incident happened. His parents said he went to the terrace quite often. However, we have not received any complaint from them suspecting foul play,” said a senior police officer.

Arpit was a freelance journalist and had recently shot a documentary on the Aarushi Talwar murder case. He graduated from Chennai-based Asian College of Journalism in 2007.