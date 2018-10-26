Joint Secretary fined for not appearing before NGT

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a cost of ₹5,000 on the Joint Secretary (Swachh Bharat) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) after the officer failed to appear before the tribunal, despite previous orders pertaining to the implementation of the municipal solid waste management rules.

Taking strong exception to the officer’s non-appearance, a Bench headed by NGT judicial member Raghuvendra S. Rathore said: “There is no application whatsoever for seeking exemption of the appearance of the Joint Secretary. The minimum expectation from a responsible officer is that he files an application, supported by an affidavit, clearly giving out the reasons for not appearing before the tribunal so that appropriate order could be passed on it.”

Stating that the amount has to be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board , the NGT said: “It appears that the officer concerned deliberately sent his subordinate Director to appear before the court today. Therefore, we are of the considered view that a cost of ₹5,000 be awarded against the Joint Secretary.” The officer has now been asked to be present before the tribunal on Friday, to apprise the NGT of the steps taken to ensure implementation of the solid waste management rules. Earlier, the NGT had constituted three monitoring panels, at the Apex, regional and State levels to ensure implementation of the rules and directions passed by the NGT.

The Bench, headed by NGT chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said: “It has been observed that most of the States have no plans to deal with solid wastes in rural areas and hilly terrains effectively...”