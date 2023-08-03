HamberMenu
Joint committee to probe allegations of illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan

An applicant before the court alleged illegal mining by Mr. Singh and transportation of the extracted minerals by over 700 overloaded trucks every day

August 03, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 2 formed a committee to discover the facts about an allegation of illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. 

“Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010,” an NGT order dated August 2 read. 

Illegal extraction and sale

An applicant before the court alleged illegal mining by Mr. Singh and transportation of the extracted minerals by over 700 overloaded trucks every day. “Storage and illegal sale of minor mineral measuring about 20 lakh cubic meters and damage caused to Patpar Ganj Bridge and road by overloaded trucks,” the allegations made by the applicant read. 

“In view of the averments made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a Joint Committee be constituted to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action,” the order read. 

The joint committee comprises the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC); Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control (UPPCB) and District Magistrate, Gonda. 

“The Committee may particularly clarify on compliance with Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and Enforcement & Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020 including remediation/rehabilitation of mined areas and damage caused to river Saryu. The State PCB (Pollution Control Board) will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance,” the order said. 

