Jodhpur man arrested from defrauding Delhi engineer of ₹12 lakh

A man from Jodhpur has been arrested for duping a 34-year-old engineer from Delhi’s Usmanpur of almost ₹12 lakh on the pretext of providing high returns on investing in cryptocurrency and the share market through online platforms, the Delhi police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Subhash Bishnoi, 24, an alumnus of Jodhpur University. Three mobile phones, five SIM cards, 16 debit and credit cards and two cheque books have been recovered from his possession, the police added.

“On January 2, a complaint was received from Ankit, who said he was defrauded of ₹12 lakh,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The complainant told the police that on October 31, he had received a proposal on social media to earn high profits in a short time by trading in cryptocurrency and the share market.

The victim was impressed after receiving high returns in a short time and started investing more gradually.

“When he showed interested, he was advised to invest ₹10,000, for which he received ₹15,000 in a few days. Subsequently, he invested ₹15,000 and received ₹20,000 in return. As he had grown to trust the fraudster, on his advice, the complainant invested ₹11.93 lakh within three days, but this time he didn’t get anything back,” the DCP said.

The police said that an FIR was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and a police team was formed for the investigation.

The team followed the money trail and the whole amount was found deposited in four different banks, out of which ₹9 lakh was credited in a private bank in Jodhpur, said the DCP, adding that the amount was further transferred in other bank accounts and then withdrawn.

“The team managed to procure details of the bank account and one person was identified who accessed the account online through net banking credentials in Jodhpur. A raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended,” said the DCP.

“He further revealed that he is a part of a nexus which has cheated many other people. We have frozen four bank accounts with ₹8.66 lakh, all of which has been stolen from others,” the DCP said, adding that the accused admitted to the crime and said that he wanted to earn some easy money to fulfil his desires of a lavish lifestyle.