Jobless engineer poses as Amit Shah’s OSD to secure job, held

July 10, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

A 48-year-old unemployed civil engineer was arrested for impersonating the officer on special duty (OSD) to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a senior police officer said, adding that the accused wanted to secure a job in the Ganga Expressway project. The accused was identified as Robin Upadhyay, a Meerut resident with 25 years of experience, including with some multinational companies. He created a fake email address, using which he wrote to a company involved with the expressway project, posing as Rajeev Kumar, OSD to the Union Home Minister, with instructions to appoint him as a senior associate vice president-cum-project coordinator.