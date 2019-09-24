Job scam unearthed with the arrest of six men in Noida

Six men were arrested for allegedly duping over 1,000 persons to the tune of ₹2 crore for the past eight months on the pretext of getting them corporate jobs, the police said on Monday.

The accused — Kunal Singh (35), Gaurav Gupta (26), Kalpendra Singh Rajput (42), Shashank Shekhar (29), Shubham (23) and Vishal Tanwar (23) — were nabbed following a raid at their office in Noida’s Sector-8.

The men used to purchase resumes from a prominent job portal by impersonating themselves as employees of a placement service company, the police said. The crime came to fore when an advocate complained that she received a call from a company — Placement Confirmation Service — assuring her that her resume would be forwarded to prominent companies.

“The woman, who had uploaded her resume on a free online job portal, received an email asking her to pay service registration amount through a link. She did that,” said DCP (Cyber Crime Unit) Anyesh Roy.

Sought refundable fee

After this, the accused asked her to submit scanned copies of documents on a separate link and demanded her to pay a refundable fee for verification of documents, the officer said, adding the victim paid a total of ₹34,000. When she realised that it was a scam, she asked them to return her money.

On the pretext of payment, the accused sent her a link and promo code. However, the moment victim fed that code, money got debited from her UPI linked Payment App accounts, the officer added.

The police said the mastermind of the gang, Kunal, had opened his office — Trevion — in Noida. He worked there with 11 persons who were given separate items like computers, headphones and other accessories for calling job aspirants, sending emails, and etc, the DCP said.

The other accused men said Kunal used to receive the victim’s money in multiple bank accounts opened in the name of bogus companies. The amount was then transferred in multiple accounts to hide the crime, the officer added.

Kunal was found to be involved in a similar fraud earlier and was arrested by Pune police in 2016, they added.