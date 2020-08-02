JNUTA writes to Centre over violation of reservation policy

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development flagging issues pertaining to violation of reservation policy in faculty recruitment at the university and appealed for intervention.
SC/ST candidates.
In the letter to MHRD Secretary Amit Khare, the teachers’ body said that there had been a “drastic reduction and exclusion in the number of positions meant to be reserved for SC and ST candidates.
Referring to a letter written in March this year, the JNUTA said, “We had pointed out that this shortfall would have been impossible if JNU had adhered to the mandatory rules governing the implementation of the post-based reservation roster system and backlog vacancies. Unfortunately, for reasons best known to it, there has been no intervention from the MHRD on this matter till date and we certainly have not received a response to our request.”
‘Done in haste’
The JNUTA also said that the appointment process was being “done in haste” during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic through online methods.
“The implications for the future of reservation policy of what JNU is practising are dangerous, regressive and far reaching, especially if the MHRD takes no action to check it. These implications are not limited to the potentially irreversible effects of permanent appointments that are in violation of statutory reservation provisions,” the letter read.
