JNUTA wants university to apologise to professors emeriti

Responding to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration’s response to the professors emeriti issue, in which it said it was merely following university rules, the JNU Teachers’ Association alleged that the university, through its response, confessed that the purpose of sending the letters was “indeed meant to weed out some or all of them for having turned 75”.

Facts misrepresented

The JNUTA, in a statement, said: “The purported aim, we are told, is to correct what the JNU Registrar considers to be a huge skew in emeritus appointments, and to remedy alleged historical wrongs done by previous JNU administrations. However, once again the JNU Registrar has misrepresented the facts. JNU has always had clear rules about the appointment of emeritus professors.” The teachers said that the rules of the university show that there is no cap on the number of professors emeriti at all and that no deserving professor could have missed out on being designated one because of it.

“Any professor can nominate another professor for his/her contribution to the discipline and society, to emeritus status. Thus, the JNU Registrar’s insinuations about huge skews and missed opportunities for deserving retired faculty are just attempts to cover up what has always been an intent to dishonour,” the teachers said.

The JNUTA added that rules formulated in 2018 cannot have retrospective effect and that it reiterates that all twelve professors emeriti deserve a retraction of the Registrar’s letter and a formal apology at the earliest.

The JNUTA also said that for either past or future nominees, the conferment of emeritus status was recognition for achievements and service to the discipline and the institution during the professor’s academic tenure, and cannot be retracted once given. “If the recognition is to have any meaning at all, the review clause must be deleted,” the JNUTA said.