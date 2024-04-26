GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JNUTA slams UGC’s move to make NET uniform test for PhD admissions

April 26, 2024 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Thursday slammed the use of the National Eligibility Test (NET) as the uniform entrance test for PhD admissions, saying that the JNU administration had “arbitrarily” decided to accept the “problematic” recommendations of the University Grant Commission (UGC).

Reacting to the UGC’s March 27 notification in which the education panel had deemed that NET would be the “one national entrance test” for all PhD admissions, JNUTA said in a statement, “NET, as the UGC itself states, is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of assistant professors and junior research fellowships in universities. The exam, however, in its very design, does not focus on research methodology, which is essential to test the research capabilities and aptitude of candidates applying for a PhD.”

The statement added that while NET is conducted for 103 subjects, there are several subjects like Cinema Studies, which is offered by JNU’s School of Arts and Aesthetics, which do not have a corresponding NET exam. “This means that students would have to appear for the NET in allied subjects,” JNUTA said.

The teachers’ body also questioned JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit’s move to “hurriedly accept the fiat of the UGC and replace the time-tested admission process of JNU on the pretext of uniformity”.

The JNUTA statement came a day after the JNU Students’ Union held a protest outside the UGC office to protest against the decision, citing similar reasons.

