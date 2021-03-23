JNUTA questions interim V-C chairing council meet

‘It is an administrative overreach issue’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) raised questions regarding the Vice-Chancellor, M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairing the Academic Council meeting of JNU on Monday as he was continuing at his post as an interim administrator.

“The continuation of Mr. Kumar as the Vice-Chancellor as per the order of the Ministry of Education is not an extension of his term and places him only in a position of an interim administrator until the appointment of a new Vice-Chancellor. Implicit in this arrangement is the understanding that he will not indulge in exercising powers in this interim period that are otherwise part of the official duties of a regular V-C,” the JNUTA said.

The JNUTA alleged that taking decisions on subjects like changes in admission policies of the university and conduct of Central University Common Entrance Test, appointments, introduction of new academic courses and programmes raised questions of “administrative overreach” by the caretaker V-C.

“Mr. Kumar once again demonstrated his open disdain for participatory and deliberative processes of decision making by denying certain members of the Academic Council, including former Deans and Chairpersons, their right to table opinion even once, despite consistent raising of hands during the course of the two-and-a-half-hour long meeting,” the JNUTA said.

‘Well rehearsed script’

The teachers said that the meeting played out like a script that appeared to be well rehearsed in advance as certain members of the Academic Council were specifically asked to speak even when they did not voluntarily raise their hands.

The JNUTA added that response is awaited on the official clarification sought by it from the Ministry of Education and the UGC on the powers of an interim V-C. It also stressed on the need to appoint a new Vice-Chancellor at the earliest.

The JNU administration did not comment on what transpired at the meeting.