JNUTA holds hunger strike over ‘discriminatory processes’ in appointments and promotions

The Jawaharlal Nehru Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Monday morning began a 24-hour hunger strike to protest an alleged discriminatory process in the university’s appointments and promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

The JNUTA said in a statement, “This protest to demand justice for teachers comes in the background of a stalled and deformed promotion process of which almost every teacher of the University is a victim in one form or the other. The promotion process was already characterized by several problems – selectivity, inordinate delays, and illegally forcing teachers to give up some of their due as the ‘price’ for promotion.”

It further added that the “systematic practice of discrimination” against faculty takes place on basis of the social or religious background, and on the basis of their academic or ideological/political positions, and on account of their criticisms of the acts of commission and omission of the JNU administration.

Former DUTA and FEDCUTA President Nandita Narayan, and Elected teacher member of the Delhi University Academic Council, Maya John, joined the protest and expressed their solidarity. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Faculty Association also expressed its solidarity.

