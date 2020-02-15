JNUTA expresses anguish over VC’s continuance

The JNU Teachers’ Association on Friday organised a day-long hartal to express their “deep anguish” over Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar being allowed to continue in the post despite his alleged “mis-governance”.

The teachers wrote to Amit Khare, Secretary, Higher Education saying that 40 days have passed since the horrific violence on the JNU campus shocked the entire nation and the world. The removal of VC was a necessary condition for any impartial investigation into the incidents, but no action had been taken.

“The VC, who himself has absolutely no moral authority to be in office, is mounting an open and direct assault on the JNUTA and the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right to the association using a completely imaginary case of impropriety as a pretext,” the teachers alleged.

Facilities deprived

They said that the administration was depriving the faculty of use of dining hall at the faculty centre, the complex which also houses the JNUTA office, and the faculty club where a creche also functions.

“The VC is asking the 284th meeting of the Executive Council, scheduled for February 18, to consider a proposal to withdraw from the JNUTA facilities like office space and collection of membership fees, etc. This is a naked attempt to de facto ban the JNUTA, and therefore an assault on the right to form associations or unions, which is part of the fundamental right to freedom in the Constitution,” JNUTA said.