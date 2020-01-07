JNUTA demands V-C’s removal, ‘no probe possible with him at helm’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Monday sought the removal of Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, emphasising that a probe into Sunday’s violence on campus would not be possible “with him at the helm”.

‘Impartial judicial probe’

“The Delhi Police, the JNU administration and Cyclops [university security], all need to be questioned as to how masked men were allowed to enter the campus and unleash such violence. All the events would have been captured on CCTV and only an impartial judicial probe will be able to bring out the truth,” the JNUTA said.

The teachers said that outsiders had gathered at JNU gates between 4.30 p.m. and 7 p.m on Sunday but the administration did nothing to stop the violence that happened inside the campus.

“It is not a law and order problem or a clash between students as it is being portrayed to be. The problem is that the administration is allowing ‘goondas’ to enter the campus and create mayhem,” said JNUTA secretary Suryajit Mazumdar.

Several of the teachers who were attacked on Sunday recounted the incident.

Former JNUTA president Atul Sood said: ‘The stones that were thrown at us during our peaceful meeting at Sabarmati T-point were the size of half a brick. They first threw stones at us... after people started panicking and running around, the mob of about 50 came with rods and sticks with an aim to destroy everything that came in their way... students, teachers, vehicles...”

Former JNUTA secretary Vikramaditya Chaudhary said his wife was chased by a mob into her house during her evening walk. “They stood outside our door and banged continuously. They went from door to door in the teachers’ housing complex,” he said.

‘Son opens door’

Myung Lee, a JNU professor, said her 15-year-old son opened the door when the masked men banged on it. “One of them searched the house as if they were looking for someone,” Ms. Lee said.

Professor Saugata Bhaduri said he was near the Sabarmati bus stop when he and three of his colleagues were attacked. “The mob of 50 masked people pelted stones at us and beat us up,” he said.