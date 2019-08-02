JNUTA against collecting biometrics for smart card

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Thursday opposed the introduction of smart cards for marking attendance, calling the administration move a “draconian measure to coerce employees, faculty and students to give their biometric data in violation of their fundamental right to privacy”.

Calling it a clear violation of constitutional rights, the teachers alleged that there had been no deliberation about the necessity for the introduction of All-in-One smart ID cards.

“The notification issued by the administration in this regard states that the biometric card is an “All-in-One” card. It does not specify precisely for what all purposes would the card be used. This is vague and open ended, and includes the possibility of biometric data being used for any unstated purposes without the consent of the person. This is a gross violation of the right to privacy,” the teachers said.

‘Coercively imposed’

The JNUTA said that the biometric system was currently being coercively imposed in the first phase of implementation on the most vulnerable employees of the university — outsourced, temporary and contractual — who face the risk of losing their livelihood if they were to refuse to give their biometric data or raise concerns of privacy.

The teachers’ body said that the matter is sub judice in the High Court of Delhi and that the court has also issued a stay on collection of biometric data for the purpose of attendance.

“The JNUTA demands that the process of coercing its employees to give information as a condition of employment must immediately be stopped,” the statement read.