JNUSU wants one-point centres for registrations

Stating that the online payment mode introduced by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not student-friendly, the varsity’s students’ union has demanded the setting up of one-point centres that can assist students with queries over the registration process.

“With the online registration process being alien to students, there is a dire requirement of a one-point centre for enquiries and clarifications regarding the process instead of students being made to run from pillar to post,” the students’ union said.

‘Revoke clause’

The JNUSU further added, “The union demands that the clause to complete registration on the same day as payment of fees be revoked as the online payment itself is time consuming. Additionally, we demand that special intervention is made with respect to the registration of differently abled students.”