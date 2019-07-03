JNUSU wants one-point centres for registrations

Stating that the online payment mode introduced by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not student-friendly, the varsity’s students’ union has demanded the setting up of one-point centres that can assist students with queries over the registration process.
“With the online registration process being alien to students, there is a dire requirement of a one-point centre for enquiries and clarifications regarding the process instead of students being made to run from pillar to post,” the students’ union said.
‘Revoke clause’
The JNUSU further added, “The union demands that the clause to complete registration on the same day as payment of fees be revoked as the online payment itself is time consuming. Additionally, we demand that special intervention is made with respect to the registration of differently abled students.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor