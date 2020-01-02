JNUSU unmoved, continues its fight for affordable education

The JNUSU on Wednesday continued its fight for affordable education by saying that there will be no registration with the hiked hostel fee and requested all students of the university not to register themselves for the new semester. The JNUSU said that if students register themselves, they will be accepting the “illegal” hostel fee hike that the administration has brought about and the entire movement against it would not succeed.

The JNU administration has brought out circulars with the revised fee structure ahead of the semester that started on January 1 and also offered students time till January 20 to complete the academic requirements that they could not complete during the last semester along with coursework of the new semester.

The JNUSU in a statement said that it categorically rejects the fee hike imposed in a circular dated December 30.

“The administration is not only making an exponential hike in room rent but also has surreptitiously hiked the medical fees for all regular students to ₹500. The students of Mahanadi-Subhansir hostel are in for even more conceited treatment by means of service and utility charges that have been imposed on them,” the JNUSU said.

The students said that they had communicated to the administration in meetings that all fee hike must be rolled back without any further delay and IHA meeting later can be convened with all constituents to democratically discuss and deliberate the issue. “It is clearly evident that the JNU administration is determined to wilfully disregard the situation and continue a crisis of its own making,” the JNUSU said.

The students’ union said that it has taken legal opinion regarding the situation and according to the High Court verdict, which lambasted the administration to try and run the university like a police camp, it is clear that the administration does not have any legal standing for the circulars it is issuing.

“The JNUSU calls for the students to be rest assured that this administration has no legitimacy or authority to impose its diktats on the university. It threatened us with a lot of circulars when we did not cooperate with the evaluation process and boycotted the examinations. Hence its empty threats and coercion cannot be entertained,” the JNUSU told students.