JNUSU to protest outside convocation venue today

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has called for a strike on November 11 with the slogan — ‘no convocation without affordable education’. The university will be conducting its convocation at the AICTE auditorium, which is close to the campus.

The students said they would assemble at “freedom square”, which is outside the administration block, and march to the convocation venue to protest “anti-student policies of the administration”. For the convocation, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has been invited as the chief guest and Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal as the guest of honour.

Entry with invite

The university has ensured that entry to the convocation would strictly be by invitation only.

The students have been protesting since October 28 after an Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) meeting passed the draft hostel manual which has increased the hostel fee. The students said provisions in the new manual would cut down on their movement inside the campus and also restrict their freedom of expression as participating in dharnas may now cost them their hostel seats.

The administration has appealed to the students to call off their agitation and restart academic work but the protesters have refused to do so until a new IHA meeting is held.

They also demanded the participation of students’ representatives such as presidents of the hostels and members of the JNUSU in the meeting.

The JNUSU has also reached out to the alumni of the university to support their agitation.

The first convocation of the university was held in 1972 but was discontinued after that. Last year, the university restarted its tradition of having a convocation after 46 years.

The candidates who have been awarded their degrees from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, will be eligible to be conferred their PhD degree at the convocation, the Vice-Chancellor had announced earlier.