‘JNUSU to file case against IHA manual today’

The JNUSU on Sunday appealed to all JNU students to continue with the boycott of registration and all academic activities as it was filing a case in the Delhi High Court on Monday to quash the “illegally passed” Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) manual that brought about the fee hike.

“The JNUSU would like to inform the students’ community that the petition shall seek registration at old rates without late fines. The matter would be heard on an urgent basis and in light of the same, the JNUSU would further urge students to continue with their boycott of registration and all academic activities, including exams and classes,” the JNUSU said.

The union said that it has deliberated with the JNUTA and that nay academic schedule shall only be brought through discussions between teachers and students. “The JNUSU rejects all arbitrary schedules released by the JNU administration in order to portray false normalcy,” it said. The students’ body added that the new IHA manual clearly violates the JNU Act, 1966, and urged students to wait till it expedites all legal measures against the “illegally passed” manual.