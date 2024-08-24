ADVERTISEMENT

JNUSU students prevented from marching to Education Ministry office 

Published - August 24, 2024 12:59 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The protest by JNUSU | Photo Credit: file photo

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students tried to march to the Ministry of Education on Friday as part of their ongoing stir seeking funds for scholarships and hostel maintenance. However, most of them were stopped by the police near the university gate. A senior officer said 43 students were detained and released later in the day. Three office-bearers of JNU’s Students’ Union (JNUSU) — president, vice-president, and joint secretary — reached the Education Ministry’s office in Shastri Bhawan and submitted their charter of demands.

Avijit Ghosh, JNUSU vice-president said, “We spoke to the Director of Central Universities about the shortage of funds and were assured of positive action.” He added that their protest will continue till they receive a signed document from the officials accepting all their demands,

The JNUSU has been protesting for the past 12 days, demanding the reinstatement of the in-house entrance exam, the reopening of Barak Hostel, more merit-cum-means scholarships, the reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, and the revocation of the Chief Proctor Office Manual, which stipulates stringent fines on protesting students.

JNUSU members said Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit had informed them on August 21 that the university did not have funds for scholarships and hostel maintenance, following which the decision to take out the march was taken.

JNUSU’s general secretary — Priyanshi Arya from Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association — said she had decided to stay back as she was in favour of resolving the issue within the campus.

When reached for comment, Ms. Pandit did not respond.

