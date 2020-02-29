JNUSU protests outside Chief Minister’s Office

NEW DELHI

29 February 2020 01:39 IST

It demands relief for victims of violence

Following the communal tensions in Delhi, JNUSU office-bearers, including president Aishe Ghosh, vice-president Saket Moon and joint secretary Mohammed Danish, along with other 25-30 students held a protest outside the Chief Minister’s office on Friday evening.

Amidst strong Delhi police deployment and barricading, slogans of “Reject CAA, NRC”, “Kejriwal, break the silence” and “Halla Bol” were raised by the protesters.

“We are demanding immediate measures to de-escalate the situation, provide service for relief and pass resolution against the CAA-NRC-NPR in the Delhi Assembly,” said Gautam, a student.

The students’ delegation was called in by the Chief Minister’s Office to have a dialogue with Secretary Prashant Kumar. After an hour-long meeting, the memorandum of demands raised was acknowledged by the CM’s Office and a discussion on the same was assured to the JNUSU representatives.

“I had volunteered on ground in association with NGO Karwan-e-Mohabbat and witnessed that no relief was received in Mustafabad. The CM’s Office has connected us with local MLAs to ensure the required assistance is given,” said Mr. Moon.

“We have also been assured that a discussion on the rejection of the CAA-NPR-NRC will be held,” he added.