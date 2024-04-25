GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JNUSU protests against UGC’s move to make NET mandatory for PhD admissions

April 25, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday protested outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) building against the body’s decision to make the National Eligibility Test (NET) mandatory for PhD admissions.

On March 27, the UGC had announced that the NET would be “the one national entrance test” for all PhD admissions across the country.

The group of over 40 protesting students, who said the move would “reduce the quality of research in universities”, demanded the notice be withdrawn.

“The NET exam is an eligibility test for teaching positions, and is not oriented towards checking the research aptitude of candidates. Secondly, universities have research programmes catering to the research orientation of the university, and many such subjects do not have a corresponding NET exam,” read a memorandum sent by the JNUSU to the UGC.

The statement added that for instance, JNU offers PhD programmes in Korean language literature and West Asian studies — subjects which do not have a NET exam, meaning that students will have to clear the test in allied subjects.

The JNUSU also stated that the examination had encountered several glitches in the past.

JNUSU president Dhananjay said, however, that while the students were protesting, authorities of the UGC came out and assured them that they would inquire into the demands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.