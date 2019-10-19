JNUSU oppose move to ban entry to PSR

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Friday alleged that the university administration was trying to build a wall to block students from entering Parthasarathi Rocks, commonly known as PSR, which is a ridge area frequented by students.

“The area has always been accessible to JNU students at all times. No untoward incident or any such occurrence has happened which could even remotely explain the rationale of such a move. Moreover, unlike its other moves, the admin has not even cared to bring a circular to inform, let alone explain such a step,” the students said.

They added that after the attempt to lock down the JNUSU office at the student activity centre and put and end to the “dhaba culture” where students gather to discuss and debate, the attempt to close another cultural and social spaces like PSR is a larger ploy to turn the university into an isolated space where there is no place for critical and mutual learning.

An university official said the PSR area has a rocky terrain and was frequented by couples and groups of men late night.