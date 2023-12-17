GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JNUSU march over varsity manual on December 23

December 17, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The JNUSU had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, demanding the withdrawal of the Chief Proctor Office manual.

The JNUSU had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, demanding the withdrawal of the Chief Proctor Office manual. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Saturday called for a protest march on December 23 against the revised Chief Proctor Office manual, which restricts protests on the university campus and lists punishment for 28 types of misconduct.

The JNUSU had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, demanding the withdrawal of the manual and the probe against students for protests on the university campus.

According to the university, show-cause notices have been issued to the students who violated the order that prohibits protests within 100 metres of academic and administrative buildings. The rule violation attracts a fine of ₹10,000.

The student body in a statement said they will be forced to initiate a peaceful non-cooperation with the JNU administration if their demands are not met before the commencement of the winter semester.

