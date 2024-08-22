JNUSU hunger strike enters tenth day; ‘told by V-C there are no funds to address demands,’ says union

As the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union’s (JNUSU) indefinite hunger strike entered its tenth day, students on Wednesday said the Vice-Chancellor of the university had, after stopping by the protest, refused to accede to any of their demands.

The union had presented a charter of demands to the university’s administration, which included the reinstatement of the in-house entrance exam which was in use before the Common University Entrance Test was introduced.

It also demanded the reopening of Barak Hostel, more merit-cum-means scholarships, the reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, and the revocation of the Chief Proctor Office Manual, which stipulates stringent fines on protesting students.

The union said in a statement that they were informed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit that “there were no funds” for issues pertaining to increased scholarships or the Barak Hostel.

“We demand that our V-C take a principled position in favour of our demands as the head of the institution, and demand more funds from the Ministry of Higher Education,” the statement read.

The union added that it has called for a march to the Ministry of Education over the demand of increasing overall funding to higher education institutes, as well as a two-day university-wide strike.

