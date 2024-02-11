JNUSU election: ABVP, Left students scuffle during meeting to elect poll panel

February 11, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

A scuffle broke out between members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during a meeting called to elect members of the poll panel for the student body election.

While each group blamed the other side for the incident during the general body meeting of students at Sabarmati Dhaba on Friday night, there was no immediate response from the university administration.

In the videos shared by both groups on social media, students could be seen engaging in a scuffle in the presence of the university security guards amid sloganeering.

The incident took place days after the JNU administration gave the go-ahead to the student body poll, which was last held in 2019, after which the academic calendar was disrupted by the pandemic.

Currently, those elected in the 2019 election continue to represent students, a decision taken in a general body meeting held on the campus in September last year.

However, the JNU administration does not recognise the union as the election was never notified.

‘Rules violated’

The ABVP members at the meeting objected to Aishe Ghosh, who was elected the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president in 2019, referring to herself as the president of the student body.

“As a rule, if the election is not held for more than three years, the students’ union gets dissolved,” an ABVP member said, adding that the JNUSU members elected in 2019 could not represent the university students.

‘Quorum established’

Reacting to the allegations, Left-backed groups said the meeting was being held after establishing the necessary quorum and accused those associated with the ABVP of attacking their members.

The Democratic Students’ Federation, in a statement, alleged that the ABVP members “teamed up with the administration to obstruct the meeting”.

Members of the Students’ Federation of India claimed that Ms. Ghosh was attacked and water was thrown on her face.

“The ABVP wants to make a mockery of the democratic process as it has done across the county. It is raising questions about the meeting as it stares at an imminent defeat in the election,” Ms. Ghosh said.

‘Seek free and fair poll’

ABVP’s JNU unit president, Umesh Chandra Ajmira, refuted the charges, saying his outfit has always demanded a free and fair election.

The police said a team had rushed to the JNU gate after receiving a PCR call regarding the scuffle at 12.30 a.m. “but did not enter the campus”. “We are in contact with the JNU administration and probing the matter,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, the ABVP took out a march on the campus to demand the conduct of a free and fair election.