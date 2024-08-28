GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JNUSU calls of strike, says key demands accepted

Published - August 28, 2024 12:30 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has called of its indefinite hunger strike against the university administration, saying their key demands have been accepted.

The strike, which was launched by a group of 17 students led by union president Dhananjay, was withdrawn in the early hours on Tuesday. 

“The administration has committed to increasing merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarships once additional funds are secured and extending them to students of the School of Education (SoE) and Management Studies. The administration sent a letter to the UGC for an increase in funds for the same,” a statement released by the student body said.

However, some students said there was little headway over the demand for the reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment.

There was also no concrete assurance on the reopening of Barak Hostel and the withdrawal of the Chief Proctor Office’s manual, which stipulates exorbitant fine on protesting students.

  “For now, we have assured them all of those demands that are feasible and in our hands,” a university official said. 

The protest ended after the university administration on Monday agreed to allow JNUSU representatives to attend the Academic Council meetings and ensured to release category-wise caste data of students. 

The administration had also reopened a few days ago the gate to Parthasarathy Rocks, which were declared out of bounds for students in 2019 to prevent any untoward incident after a student died from falling off a rock.

Parthasarathy Rocks is a famous hilltop area of historical and cultural significance as it is part of the Aravali Hills and is believed to contain stones dating back to the prehistoric age.

 

Related Topics

Delhi / education / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.