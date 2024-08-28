JNUSU calls of strike, says key demands accepted

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) has called of its indefinite hunger strike against the university administration, saying their key demands have been accepted.

The strike, which was launched by a group of 17 students led by union president Dhananjay, was withdrawn in the early hours on Tuesday.

“The administration has committed to increasing merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarships once additional funds are secured and extending them to students of the School of Education (SoE) and Management Studies. The administration sent a letter to the UGC for an increase in funds for the same,” a statement released by the student body said.

However, some students said there was little headway over the demand for the reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment.

There was also no concrete assurance on the reopening of Barak Hostel and the withdrawal of the Chief Proctor Office’s manual, which stipulates exorbitant fine on protesting students.

“For now, we have assured them all of those demands that are feasible and in our hands,” a university official said.

The protest ended after the university administration on Monday agreed to allow JNUSU representatives to attend the Academic Council meetings and ensured to release category-wise caste data of students.

The administration had also reopened a few days ago the gate to Parthasarathy Rocks, which were declared out of bounds for students in 2019 to prevent any untoward incident after a student died from falling off a rock.

Parthasarathy Rocks is a famous hilltop area of historical and cultural significance as it is part of the Aravali Hills and is believed to contain stones dating back to the prehistoric age.