JNUSU calls for boycott of new semester registration process

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday called for a boycott of the registration process for the new semester that is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

One last chance

On Monday, JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar had appealed to the students to call off their strike and also offered them a chance to complete their academic requirements of the monsoon semester.

The students’ union said that the appeal was “nothing short of a conceit and a desperate effort to mislead the student community”.

The V-C had said the winter semester of 2020 will start as per academic schedule, and that the university was giving an opportunity to those who could not complete their academic requirements in the monsoon semester to take “provisional registration” during the registration period from January 1–5. He asked them to complete their academic requirements by January 20.

High Court order

The JNUSU said the Delhi High Court in its order passed on December 23 observed that the solution to the current crisis must be found by the Vice-Chancellor only through dialogue with stakeholders, which are the students.

However, the V-C is creating an environment that is far from conducive and where negotiations can further proceed, the students alleged.

“Even as the talks were on, circulars were released by the administration which clearly shows that it still believes in the modus operandi of ‘pretending to hold dialogue’ rather than actually ‘holding one’. The circulars and a message from the V-C are clear indications that the administration still enforces decisions on whims and fancies,” the students said.

The students added that even after being repeatedly reprimanded by the courts to have proper deliberation and work in the spirit of resolution, the V-C has come out and said he is unable to understand why the students have been agitating.

“It is your [the Vice-Chancellor] responsibility to see that the university functions normally. The courts have advised you to do the same. However, there can be no artificial normalcy based on imposition of fee hikes and illegal hostel manual,” the JNUSU said.