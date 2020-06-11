Delhi

JNUSU asks for quarantine unit on campus

‘Allow students stranded outside campus to return after quarantine’

The JNUSU on Wednesday wrote to the university administration asking them to convert a part of the JNU infrastructure into a quarantine facility and allow students stranded outside the campus to return after their quarantine period is over.

“In view of the recent occurrence of COVID-19 infection within the campus, allotting infrastructure for quarantine becomes even more imperative. The administration must provide for proper quarantine facility for students who came in contact with the infected individual,” the JNUSU said.

The JNU administration has, however, issued a fourth circular recently, saying that the reopening of the institution may get delayed till August 15 or later and asked all students stranded in hostels to return to their homes at the earliest. It added that hostel residents who have already left the university campus should not come back until the university is reopened.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:55:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/jnusu-asks-for-quarantine-unit-on-campus/article31799666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY