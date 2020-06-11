JNUSU asks for quarantine unit on campus

The JNUSU on Wednesday wrote to the university administration asking them to convert a part of the JNU infrastructure into a quarantine facility and allow students stranded outside the campus to return after their quarantine period is over.
“In view of the recent occurrence of COVID-19 infection within the campus, allotting infrastructure for quarantine becomes even more imperative. The administration must provide for proper quarantine facility for students who came in contact with the infected individual,” the JNUSU said.
The JNU administration has, however, issued a fourth circular recently, saying that the reopening of the institution may get delayed till August 15 or later and asked all students stranded in hostels to return to their homes at the earliest. It added that hostel residents who have already left the university campus should not come back until the university is reopened.
