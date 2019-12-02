JNUSU appeals to students to carry on strike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Sunday appealed to students to carry forward the 33-day agitation demanding a complete rollback in the hostel fee hike and not to “bow down” to threats by the administration.

“It is now a historic responsibility of the students to carry forward our struggle for a complete rollback and ensure that the suspension of academic activities are sustained. It shall solely be our unity in the face of threats from the administration which shall ensure our victory,” the JNUSU said.

It added that until their demands are met, the JNUSU would continue the complete academic suspension and total non-cooperation with the administration. It also said the onus of normalcy and the resumption of academic activities fall upon the administration that has disturbed the environment on the campus through its undemocratic attitude and illegal activities.

Both the JNU Teachers’ Association and the JNUSU have appealed to the MHRD to release the report of the three-member high-level committee that has been submitted after speaking to all stakeholders.

‘Return to classes’

The JNU administration has appealed to the students to return to classes and has warned that they will not be able to fulfill their semester requirements and will have to deal with the consequences as the exams begin on December 12.

The JNUSU in an appeal to the MHRD has also asked for an extension of the current semester.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU on Sunday alleged that the security guards attacked the protesters at the administration block. An administration official denied the allegations. The students’ union said the JNU V-C sent guards to attack them.

“The guards threw away students’ belongings, dragged and manhandled students who were peacefully sitting inside the administration building,” they said, adding that women students were also assaulted. One of them was injured and had to be taken to a hospital, the students claimed. An official said: “The guards did not manhandle any student. Their job is to secure the administration block. There has not been any use of force against the students.”

(With PTI inputs)