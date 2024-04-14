JNUSU announces strike on April 16, alleges inaction by administration in sexual harassment complaint

April 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Saturday said that it will observe a “complete university strike” if justice it not meted out in an alleged sexual harassment case, and if students’ demands, including the reinstatement of a gender sensitisation committee, are not met.

“Given the administration’s failure to address these pressing concerns, the JNUSU will go for a complete University strike on April 16, unless meaningful steps are taken to address the demands for justice and welfare by April 15,” said a statement released by the union.

JNUSU president Dhananjay clarified that a complete strike would mean that no official work or classes would take place on April 16.

On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, a female student alleged that she had been harassed by fellow students, following which the university’s administration had launched an investigation and declared two students “out of bounds”.

However, JNUSU had claimed that the perpetrators were still on campus and were continuing to “intimidate” the victim. Following protests, the university’s administration had on April 4 sent proctorial notices to 21 students, including the victim, for sitting on strike at the varsity’s gates. A video of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had also surfaced online, showing her walking up to the protesting students and asking them to “protest elsewhere”.

The V-C’s remark had prompted backlash from the students, who referred to it as an “act of intimidation”. It led JNUSU to send a list of demands to the administration, where it asked for the opening of the Barak Hostel, streamlining the of the fellowship claim process, ensuring an accessible campus for disabled persons, and reinstating the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, besides demanding justice for the victim.

