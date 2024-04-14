GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

JNUSU announces strike on April 16, alleges inaction by administration in sexual harassment complaint

April 14, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Saturday said that it will observe a “complete university strike” if justice it not meted out in an alleged sexual harassment case, and if students’ demands, including the reinstatement of a gender sensitisation committee, are not met.

“Given the administration’s failure to address these pressing concerns, the JNUSU will go for a complete University strike on April 16, unless meaningful steps are taken to address the demands for justice and welfare by April 15,” said a statement released by the union.

JNUSU president Dhananjay clarified that a complete strike would mean that no official work or classes would take place on April 16.

On the intervening night of March 30 and 31, a female student alleged that she had been harassed by fellow students, following which the university’s administration had launched an investigation and declared two students “out of bounds”.

However, JNUSU had claimed that the perpetrators were still on campus and were continuing to “intimidate” the victim. Following protests, the university’s administration had on April 4 sent proctorial notices to 21 students, including the victim, for sitting on strike at the varsity’s gates. A video of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had also surfaced online, showing her walking up to the protesting students and asking them to “protest elsewhere”.

The V-C’s remark had prompted backlash from the students, who referred to it as an “act of intimidation”. It led JNUSU to send a list of demands to the administration, where it asked for the opening of the Barak Hostel, streamlining the of the fellowship claim process, ensuring an accessible campus for disabled persons, and reinstating the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, besides demanding justice for the victim.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.