‘JNU’s character has changed since current V-C took charge’

Scores of students from JNU assembled outside the HRD Ministry since late afternoon on Thursday, demanding JNU Vice-Chancellor’s resignation and safe university spaces. Thousands, including ordinary citizens, students and professors from various universities, participated in the march.

Stating that the “character of JNU has changed since the current V-C’s joining, Sana Khan, a Ph.D scholar in the university said: “When I joined JNU 10 years ago for my M.A. course, JNU was a space where one could have debates and students from various classes mingled with each other. It was a place which helped us break stereotypes. Suddenly the entire character of the university has changed with the V-C bringing in all kinds of restrictions.”

JNU student Sohini Dasgupta, who was seen carrying a blank poster, said: “We have so much to say that it cannot fit in one poster. While the fee hike should be revoked completely, the V-C should immediately step down. This is an issue which is affecting thousands of students. If students don’t speak up, then who will?”

‘Political agenda’

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar said: “The Home Minister keeps referring to the “tukde tukde gang”. I want to tell him that I own the term proudly. Desh ko todne ka jo sapna hain unka, uska tukde tukde kadenge hum desh ko bachakar. Besides this, the V-C has to be removed. Despite being the head of the institution, he has not met any of the injured faculty members and students. It is clear that he has come here with a political agenda.”

Saket Sonkar, another JNU student added, “The administration with the V-C being the head has completely failed the students. He has not done anything to restore normalcy. Until and unless they rollback this manual and pass a new resolution in a democratic manner we will continue protesting.”

Leaders join students

Several political leaders and activists also addressed the gathering.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “No resignation, he (V-C) has to be removed. For three hours he allowed rampage inside the campus despite the police being outside. They were only called when it was over. This can only mean that the V-C is also complicit in the incident.”

Activist Anjali Bharadwaj said, “This government does not believe in any form of dialogue. People are fighting against CAA, NRC and V-C, opposing the violence across the campuses. But what we are seeing is a non-responsive government unwilling to take on board opinion, which is critical in a democracy.”

DCP’s contention

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said: “A gathering of JNU students and teachers marched from Mandi House to MHRD, Shastri Bhawan via Rajendra Prasad Road. A delegation of nine persons, including teachers, went to meet JS, MHRD. The gathering remained peaceful till they were in the meeting.”

“However, when the delegation came out after the meeting, one of the student leaders provoked the gathering to move towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. They stopped the normal traffic at Rajendra Prasad Road and some of them tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan,” he said.

“They were prevented from doing so. In the process, 11 people were detained and they were subsequently released,” he added.