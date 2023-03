JNU withdraws notification o n new discipline rules

March 03, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on Thursday issued directions to withdraw a notification issued by the university proposing fines of up to ₹50,000 for physical violence, abuse and holding dharna on campus. Chief Proctor of JNU Rajnish Kumar Mishra said that the notification has been withdrawn due to “administrative reasons”. ADVERTISEMENT

