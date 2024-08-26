JNU: will release data on caste break-up of students in few days

Two weeks after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students started an indefinite hunger strike, the administration on Monday agreed to fulfil several demands of the protesting students, such as including representatives of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) in the Academic Council meetings.

Regarding the students’ demand for a ‘caste census’ on the campus, a senior official said, “The data is already there in the public domain as we keep a record during admissions. Since the students have demanded a caste census, we will release the consolidated category-wise data in a few days.”

A total of 17 students, including JNUSU office-bearers, launched the strike on August 11, demanding the reinstatement of the in-house entrance exam, the reopening of Barak Hostel, more merit-cum-means scholarships, the reinstatement of the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment, and the revocation of the Chief Proctor Office’s manual, which stipulates stringent fines on protesting students.

While many protesters dropped out over the past few days owing to their deteriorating health, some students, including the students’ union president Dhananjay, said they will continue the strike till they receive a signed document from the officials accepting all their demands.

An official said, “We have assured the students that we are working on the demands that are within our ambit. Some demands, such as reopening the gate to Parthasarathy Rocks, have already been fulfilled. We will also conduct caste and gender-sensitisation workshops.”

Other demands, including increasing the merit-cum-means scholarships, are under consideration, said the official. “We are writing to the University Grants Commission. If we get the funds, we will increase the scholarships,” the official added.

Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association leader and JNUSU general secretary Priyanshi Arya said last week that they have been demanding the census so that students know how many reserved seats are filled during the admission process.