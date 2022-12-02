JNU wall defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

December 02, 2022 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

ABVP condemns incident, JNUTA calls for investigation

The Hindu Bureau

The defaced walls on the JNU campus on Thursday.

Several walls at Jawaharlal Nehru University were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans. Photos of the slogans on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building were shared by the ABVP unit of JNU who called for action against those responsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

JNU’s ABVP unit president Rohit Kumar said the slogans were written overnight and that there was no CCTV cameras in the vicinity that could reveal as to who had done it.

“From the messages, it is clear that these are intimidation tactics being used by the Left-leaning students on the campus. We have filed a complaint and submitted a memorandum against these messages with the administration,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students’ community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

JNU, a politically charged campus, is known for graffitis on its walls

In a statement, the JNU Teachers’ Association said that it is distressed to hear of acts of vandalism committed on several faculty rooms overnight. 

“The JNUTA condemns in the strongest possible terms this extremely reprehensible act which is not only traumatic for the faculty concerned but also violates the spirit of diversity and tolerance of all views that is the core ethos of JNU,” the JNUTA said.  It demanded that the JNU administration should immediately launch an investigation into the incident, identify the culprits and proceed against them in accordance with the university rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US