JNU wall defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

December 02, 2022 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

Several walls at Jawaharlal Nehru University were defaced on Thursday with anti-Brahmin slogans. Photos of the slogans on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building were shared by the ABVP unit of JNU who called for action against those responsible.

JNU’s ABVP unit president Rohit Kumar said the slogans were written overnight and that there was no CCTV cameras in the vicinity that could reveal as to who had done it.

“From the messages, it is clear that these are intimidation tactics being used by the Left-leaning students on the campus. We have filed a complaint and submitted a memorandum against these messages with the administration,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that academic spaces must be used for debates and discussion and not for poisoning the society and students’ community.

JNU, a politically charged campus, is known for graffitis on its walls

In a statement, the JNU Teachers’ Association said that it is distressed to hear of acts of vandalism committed on several faculty rooms overnight.

“The JNUTA condemns in the strongest possible terms this extremely reprehensible act which is not only traumatic for the faculty concerned but also violates the spirit of diversity and tolerance of all views that is the core ethos of JNU,” the JNUTA said. It demanded that the JNU administration should immediately launch an investigation into the incident, identify the culprits and proceed against them in accordance with the university rules.