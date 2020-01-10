JNU violence: Police receives three more complaints

Delhi Police has received three more complaints in connection with last week’s violence on JNU campus, officials said on Friday.
A total of 14 complaints have been received so far in connection with the January 5 incident when masked men barged into the varsity premises and thrashed students and teachers, a senior police officer said.
All these 14 complaints are being investigated by the Crime Branch which is probing Sunday’s violence on campus, he said.
Earlier, police had received 11 complaints in connection with the violence. Out of these, one complaint was lodged by a teacher while the others were lodged by the students.
“So far, we have received 14 complaints and others, if received, will be forwarded to the Crime Branch for investigation,” the officer said.
