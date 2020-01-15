JNU violence: police quiz 2 more suspects

Two more suspects were questioned by the Delhi police SIT on Tuesday in connection with the violence on JNU campus on January 5.

A team of cyber-forensic experts also visited the university to retrieve relevant data from its server.

Sucheta Talukdar and Priya Ranjan were questioned for two hours each in connection with the attack by a masked mob, said the police. Four persons who were injured in the attack were also examined. Th police are also trying to contact people who had made PCR calls during the violence.

The cyber-forensic team will visit the university again on Wednesday, said Assistant Director (Crime Scene Division) Sanjeev Gupta.

Forensic Science Laboratory director Deepa Verma said, “The data are voluminous and work is ongoing. After the data is submitted to the lab, it will be seen as to what has to be retrieved and what is already available.”

A senior police official said that three students: Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah and Komal Sharma are absconding. Akshat and Rohit, both first-year students of JNU, were featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel.

The police had identified Komal, a student of Daulat Ram College, as the masked woman who was purportedly seen in the videos of violence shared on social media wearing a check-shirt, a light blue scarf and carrying a stick. Her phone has been switched off since Saturday night. When police had contacted Akshat and Rohit, they said they would join the probe but their phones were later switched off. All the three have been sent notices to join the investigation.