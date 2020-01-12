JNU violence: notices issued to 9 suspects

The Delhi police on Saturday served notices to nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, for their alleged involvement in violence that happened on campus on January 5, said a police officer.

The officer said that the list includes three women and six men. The men have been asked to come to the Crime Branch office at Kamla Market to record their statement on different dates. The women have been asked to provide suitable time to the police to record their statement at a place of their choosing.

On Friday, Delhi Police had called a media briefing and named Aishe Ghosh, Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, and Vikas Patel as suspects.

“A police team went to JNU to serve notices to the suspects but most of them were not present in their hostels. We have got the email addresses and notices have been emailed to them," said the officer.

He added that they will also serve notices to 37 other suspects indentified from a WhatsApp group created just after the violence happened at Periyar Hostel in JNU.