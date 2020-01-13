JNU violence: High Court notices to Delhi police, Google, WhatsApp and Apple on preservation of data

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to Delhi Police, Google, WhatsApp and Apple on a petition filed by three Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professors seeking preservation of data pertaining to the violence that took place on the varsity campus on January 5.

Justice Brijesh Sethi posted the case for detailed hearing on Tuesday as the counsel for social media sites were not present when the case came up for hearing in the morning.

During the brief hearing, Delhi police said it was taking all necessary steps to preserve the CCTV footage and messaging records on WhatsApp in connection with JNU violence. Advocate Rahul Mehra, Delhi Police Standing Counsel, said the agency had written to JNU administration for footage of 135 CCTV cameras on campus from January 3 to January 6.

Mr. Mehra added that the Delhi police had not received any response to the request. He additionally said that the Delhi police had written for data regarding two WhatsApp groups which were allegedly used to plan and coordinate the attack.

‘Premeditated and coordinated’

The petition, filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood, Shukla Vinayak Sawant, claimed that particulars of the January 5 incident “seem to indicate that the entire attack was premeditated and coordinated”. The professors also said that they had been personally injured during the violence.

“Unless the same had been the result of a pre-planned conspiracy, it would not have been possible for a mob in such large numbers, many of whom appear to be outsiders, to enter the JNU campus,” the plea said.

“The existence of a premeditated and well-organised attack is further clear from the fact that these persons were covering their faces wearing marks, without any proper identification, carrying weapons and so on,” it added.

The plea submitted that several persons appear to have used the WhatsApp platform to create different groups with the purpose of inciting hate and violence against the teachers, staff, and students of the JNU.

The petition categorically asked for the preservation of data of WhatsApp groups ‘Unity Against Left’ and ‘Friends of RSS’ including messages, pictures and videos as well as phone numbers of members related to the incident.

Senior advocates Rebecca John, Akhil Sibal and Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the JNU professors during the hearing. The counsel submitted that they wanted the preservation of the CCTV footages and WhatsApp data on priority.