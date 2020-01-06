JNU violence: Injured JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh discharged from AIIMS

A day after violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, the university saw heavy security in place.

As it happened: Masked goons strike terror in JNU, none arrested

At least 28 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

10. 25 am

Injured JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh discharged from AIIMS

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence at the university, was discharged from the AIIMS here on Monday. Ghosh suffered head injuries in the violence that took place on the campus on Sunday.

JNUSU President has been brutually attacked by ABVP Gundas. #SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/X9yJ4r7DeY — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 5, 2020

The JNUSU had alleged that she was hit with stones and rods by members of the RSS-affiliated ABVP.

- PTI

10 am

Heavy security at JNU after violence on campus

Massive deployment of security personnel remained in place on Monday at Jawaharlal Nehru University, with authorities only allowing students with valid ID cards inside the campus which had witnessed violence. According to sources, security was deployed outside the hostels, administration block and other important locations.

Entry of outsiders including media was restricted, the sources said.

- PTI

9.45 am

Magsaysay award-winning musician T.M. Krishna spoke out against the normalization of hate in our society.

"If we still unwilling to recognize and raise our voice collectively against the hate and violence that the BJP, RSS and those in power have consciously and systematically spread and normalized in our society nothing can save us. The time has come for all of us to STOP them," he wrote on Twitter.

9.30 am

Bollywood actors react:

Actor Kriti Sanon termed the incident "horrifying", adding that violence is never the solution.

"It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!!" she wrote on Twitter. "Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman?"

Scripwriter Alankrita Shrivastava wrote:

"A democratically elected government in a functioning democracy is accountable to the people. Who from the government is taking responsibility for the violent attacks on students? Who is going to resign? If tonight we as a country cannot grow a conscience then there is no hope. The writing is on the wall. Think carefully about which side of history you want to be on. Each person who speaks up counts. There has to be a greater number of people who value and treasure humanity."