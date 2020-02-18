JNU violence: govt. declines to reveal probe details

The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha earlier in February that “details of investigation” pertaining to violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus “cannot be divulged at this stage”.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said as reported by Delhi Police, a case was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station on January 6 regarding the attack at JNU.

“Another case has been registered at PS Vasant Kunj North on January 6, 2020, with regard to the attack against the students and teachers of JNU on January 5, 2020, by masked people with rods and sticks. 51 persons including students sustained injuries and all were medically examined. No one was killed in this incident. Some private cars and property were also damaged. Some of the rioters involved have been identified,” Mr. Reddy said.

The Minister said that as reported by Delhi Police, since October 2019, students of JNU have been protesting against hostel fee hike and other administrative issues. “In order to stall the online registration process for the new semester, on January 3 and 4, 2020, students damaged the server system of CIS Centre inside the JNU campus and indulged in physical abuse and violence. Based on complaints received from the Chief Security Officer, JNU, two cases have been registered by Delhi Police PS Vasant Kunj North,” he said.

He said the safety measures taken by Delhi Police include deployment of police personnel both inside and outside the JNU campus, stationing of PCR van in the vicinity of JNU campus and briefing of the students and administration to report to police immediately if any violent/ unwanted activities come to notice on campus premises.